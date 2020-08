UFC 252 Embedded: ‘The reality is, I’m going to smash him’

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

Daniel Cormier trains in the swimming pool, practices his golf swing, and watches UFC with his family. Sean O’Malley works hard and games hard. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic shows off his man cave ahead of his rubber match against Cormier.

RELATED:

(Video courtesy of UFC)