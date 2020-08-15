HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier live results

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Live Results

UFC 252 Miocic vs Cormier weigh-in face-offs

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in face-offs video

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier UFC 252 weigh-in

featuredUFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier championship trilogy bout set, but two fighters miss weight

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier UFC 252 press conference faceoff

featuredUFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier face-off video

UFC 252 Embedded: The final hours to determine the greatest of all time tick away!

August 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier attend the pre fight press conference. Junior Dos Santos and Sean O’Malley cut weight at the UFC Performance Institute. Official weigh-ins go down as the top three headliners face-off.

Miocic puts his heavyweight championship on the line on Saturday, as he squares off with Cormier for the third consecutive time in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

RELATED:

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Final Face-offs!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA