UFC 252 Embedded: The final hours to determine the greatest of all time tick away!

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier attend the pre fight press conference. Junior Dos Santos and Sean O’Malley cut weight at the UFC Performance Institute. Official weigh-ins go down as the top three headliners face-off.

Miocic puts his heavyweight championship on the line on Saturday, as he squares off with Cormier for the third consecutive time in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

RELATED:

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Final Face-offs!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)