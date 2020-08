UFC 252 Embedded: Sean O’Malley adds a little color to fight week

Sean O’Malley gets his hair done by his multitasking wife. Daniel Cormier sets off for an old-school Las Vegas experience. Stipe Miocic spends time with his family in the pool.

(Video courtesy of UFC)