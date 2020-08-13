UFC 252 Embedded: Is it supposed to hurt this much?!

Daniel Cormier runs on an anti-gravity treadmill, practices his golf swing, and exchanges compliments with Sean O’Malley on a live chat. Heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic uses a hotel room for training, dining and physical therapy.

Miocic puts his heavyweight championship on the line on Saturday, as he squares off with Cormier for the third consecutive time in the UFC 252 main event at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

