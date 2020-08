UFC 252 Embedded: Fight week check-in during the COVID era

Daniel Cormier plays as himself in the UFC 4 video game. Felice Herrig, John Dodson, Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik check in. Marlon Vera video chats with his wife; Sean O’Malley starts his quarantine. Stipe Miocic puts his coaches to work.

(Video courtesy of UFC)