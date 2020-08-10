UFC 252 Countdown: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 sees the end of the heavyweight trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. Plus, Sean O’Malley returns against Marlon Vera, and Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik. See these combatants train and prepare for their bouts.

Go behind the scenes as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier prepare for their trilogy fight, the UFC 252 main event heavyweight championship bout.

(Video courtesy of UFC)