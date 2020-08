UFC 252 Countdown: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

UFC 252 sees the end of the heavyweight trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. Plus, Sean O’Malley returns against Marlon Vera, and Junior dos Santos takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik. See these combatants train and prepare for their bouts.

Go behind the scenes as Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera prepare for their UFC 252 co-main event bantamweight bout.

(Video courtesy of UFC)