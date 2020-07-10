UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal weigh-in video and quick results

Watch the UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal official weigh-ins from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

UFC launches Fight Island

The UFC was the first major sport back in action with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla. They kicked things off with a series of three events over an eight-day span before moving home to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

After five shows in Sin City, the UFC took up residence on Fight Island to open things up for more of its international roster to compete.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal is the first of four events that will take place in Abu Dhabi over 15 days. All of the cards feature a plethora of global talent, many of whom weren’t able to access events in the United States.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal takes place on Saturday, July 11, at the Flash Forum on Fight Island.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal weigh-in results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Kamaru Usman (170) (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)*

Alexander Volkanovski (145) (c) vs Max Holloway (145)**

Petr Yan (135) vs. José Aldo (135)***

Jéssica Andrade (115) vs. Rose Namajunas (116)

Amanda Ribas (126) vs. Paige VanZant (126)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Volkan Oezdemir (205.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Leonardo Santos (156) vs. Roman Bogatov (155.5)

Marcin Tybura (252) vs. Maxim Grishin (223)

Raulian Paiva (129)**** vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

Karol Rosa (136) vs. Vanessa Melo (141)*****

Martin Day (136) vs. Davey Grant (136)

*For the UFC welterweight championship

**For the UFC featherweight championship

***For the vacant UFC bantamweight championship

****Raulian Paiva was three pounds over for his flyweight bout

*****Vanessa Melo was five pounds over for her bantamweight bout