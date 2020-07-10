UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal full face-offs video

Following Friday’s UFC 251 weigh-in on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the fighters slated for Saturday’s event at the Flash Forum squared off for the final time before they step into the Octagon.

The UFC 251 fight card is topped by a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and heated rival Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event features featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski putting his belt on the line against the man he took it from, Max Holloway. A third championship bout features Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the bantamweight title vacated by former champion Henry Cejudo.

