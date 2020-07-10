HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC 251 prefight scrum

featuredDana White: UFC 251 is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight | Fight Island

Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 scrum

featuredJorge Masvidal: ‘Don’t Let these Devils or Demons hold you down’ | UFC 251 Fight Island

Kamaru Usman UFC 251 prefight scrum

featuredKamaru Usman: Jorge Masvidal is the biggest, baddest dude that I’m facing | UFC 251 Fight Island

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 faceoff

featuredUFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal full face-offs video

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal full face-offs video

July 10, 2020
NoNo Comments

Following Friday’s UFC 251 weigh-in on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the fighters slated for Saturday’s event at the Flash Forum squared off for the final time before they step into the Octagon.

The UFC 251 fight card is topped by a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and heated rival Jorge Masvidal. The co-main event features featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski putting his belt on the line against the man he took it from, Max Holloway. A third championship bout features Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the bantamweight title vacated by former champion Henry Cejudo.

TRENDING > UFC 251 weigh-in results and videos: Championship tripleheader set for Fight Island

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA