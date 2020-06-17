UFC 250: Usman vs Burns
Date: July 11, 2020
Venue: Fight Island
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
UFC 251: Usman vs Burns Fight Card
- Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns*
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway**
- Petr Yan vs. José Aldo***
- Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
*For the UFC welterweight championship
**For the UFC featherweight championship
***For the vacant UFC bantamweight championship