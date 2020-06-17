HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 251: Usman vs Burns Fight Card

June 17, 2020
No Comments

UFC 250: Usman vs Burns
Date: July 11, 2020
Venue: Fight Island
Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD

 

UFC 251: Usman vs Burns Fight Card

  • Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns*
  • Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway**
  • Petr Yan vs. José Aldo***
  • Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

*For the  UFC welterweight championship

**For the  UFC featherweight championship

***For the  vacant UFC bantamweight championship

 

