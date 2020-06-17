UFC 251: Usman vs Burns Fight Card

Date: July 11, 2020

Venue: Fight Island

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Gate: No ticket sales

Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: TBD

– Performance of the Night: TBD

– Performance of the Night: TBD

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns*



Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway**

Petr Yan vs. José Aldo***



Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas



Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant



*For the UFC welterweight championship



**For the UFC featherweight championship

***For the vacant UFC bantamweight championship