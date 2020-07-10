UFC 251 Fight Island: Usman vs. Masvidal Live Results

(Full live results for the first UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal bout from the Flash Forum on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 11, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal start times

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal live results from Fight Island

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal takes place on Saturday, July 11, on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. UFC 251 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s first of four events during a 15-day span on Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span.

UFC 251 features a championship tripleheader. It is headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against late-replacement Jorge Masvidal after original opponent Gilbert Burns was removed for testing positive for COVID-19. The UFC 251 co-main event sees featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski put his belt on the line for the first time against Max Holloway, the man he took it from. The third title fight pits Petr Yan against Jose Aldo for the UFC bantamweight belt vacated by former champion Henry Cejudo.

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal Quick Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal*

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway**

Petr Yan vs. José Aldo***

Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

*For the UFC welterweight championship

**For the UFC featherweight championship

***For the vacant UFC bantamweight championship

UFC 251 Face-Offs: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal | Fight Island

