UFC 251 Embedded: Unleashed from quarantine, athletes take over Fight Island!

Max Holloway takes a post-quarantine hike to the seaside Octagon; opponent Alexander Volkanovski travels there via golf cart. Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade preview their upcoming UFC 251 rematch. Amanda Ribas, Jose Aldo and Petr Yan also talk to media.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal didn’t get exactly what he wanted for UFC 251 contract, but got very close

Welcome to UFC Fight Island: Flash Forum Arena Behind the Scenes sneak peak!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)