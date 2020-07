UFC 251 Embedded: ‘Somebody is getting their ass whooped!’

Athletes like Max Holloway, Paige VanZant and Rose Namajunas enjoy caviar, PJs and doors on a UFC-chartered jet to Abu Dhabi. When the UFC 251 main event changes, champ Kamaru Usman’s new opponent Jorge Masvidal arrives in Las Vegas for his round of tests.

(Video courtesy of UFC)