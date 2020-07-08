UFC 251 Embedded: Jorge Masvidal arrives sporting Trump and Versace

Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski adjusts his training schedule to the time zone. Jessica Andrade, Rose Namajunas, and Max Holloway change up their camps for the COVID era. UFC 251 headliner Jorge Masvidal pairs a Versace robe with a Trump mask.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

(Video courtesy of UFC)