UFC 251 Embedded: Fight week is in full swing

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

Kamaru Usman shares sleep woes with UFC President Dana White on their flight to Abu Dhabi. Max Holloway unboxes his action figure; Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan do interviews. Yan adapts to the climate with an outdoor run before training inside.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal didn’t get exactly what he wanted for UFC 251 contract, but got very close

Welcome to UFC Fight Island: Flash Forum Arena Behind the Scenes sneak peak!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)