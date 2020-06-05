UFC 250 title fight set as Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer make weight

The UFC is back at its Las Vegas based Apex facility for the second event there since the coronavirus pandemic emerged. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer is now official following Friday’s weigh-in.

All but two fighters weighed in within the first thirty minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window, including dual-division champion Amanda Nunes and her featherweight title challenger, Felicia Spencer. The full weigh-in lasted about 45 minutes.

Spencer stepped on the scale at 144.5 pounds, while Nunes was spot-on championship weight at 145 pounds.

UFC 250 was originally slated to take place on May 9 in Brazil. But when the pandemic started to force shutdowns across the globe, the event was postponed and eventually moved to June 6. The Nunes vs. Spencer bout was nearly part of the UFC 249 fight card that took place on May 9, but Nunes wasn’t agreeable to that date because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Now, former Invicta FC featherweight champion Spencer will try to become the first fighter since Cat Zingano in 2014 to defeat Nunes, who is also the UFC bantamweight champion.

Nunes has won her last 10 bouts in a row, defeating the likes of Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, amongst other notables.

The UFC 250 co-main event features a bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and longtime contender Raphael Assuncao. Both men are trying to end losing skids and get back into title contention.

The men’s bantamweight title is currently vacant upon Henry Cejudo’s recent retirement. UFC president Dana White is hoping to line up a fight between contender Peter Yan and former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo to declare a new 135-pound champion.

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)*



Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)



Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)



Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)

Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship

UFC 250 Official Weigh-Ins: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

