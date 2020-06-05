UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer weigh-in video and quick results

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

SPOILER: Scroll down for UFC 250 weigh-in results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas this week for its second event at its Apex facility since the global coronavirus pandemic began.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer features a stacked car topped by dual-division champion Amanda Nunes, who will put her featherweight title on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer. The UFC 250 co-main event features an important bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and highly ranked contender Raphael Assuncao.

But first, the UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer fighters take to the scale to make their bouts official. Watch the live stream on Friday, June 5, on MMAWeekly.com.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘It’s going to take America as a whole to save our country’

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)*



Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)

Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)

Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)



Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)

Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)



Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)

Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship