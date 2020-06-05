HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal and Dana White at the UFC 239 press conference

featuredJorge Masvidal joins Jon Jones in telling UFC to let him go

Dana White UFC 250 weigh-in scrum

featuredDana White: Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones don’t have to fight! (UFC 250 Scrum)

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 weigh-in

featuredUFC 250 title fight set as Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer make weight

Iam Heinisch - UFC 250 fight back on

featuredIan Heinisch re-instated for UFC 250 bout after cornerman cleared of COVID-19

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer weigh-in video and quick results

June 5, 2020
NoNo Comments

SPOILER: Scroll down for UFC 250 weigh-in results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas this week for its second event at its Apex facility since the global coronavirus pandemic began.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer features a stacked car topped by dual-division champion Amanda Nunes, who will put her featherweight title on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer. The UFC 250 co-main event features an important bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and highly ranked contender Raphael Assuncao.

But first, the UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer fighters take to the scale to make their bouts official. Watch the live stream on Friday, June 5, on MMAWeekly.com.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘It’s going to take America as a whole to save our country’

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)*
  • Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)
  • Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)
  • Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)
  • Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)
  • Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)
  • Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)
  • Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)
  • Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)
  • Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA