UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer weigh-in video and quick results

SPOILER: Scroll down for UFC 250 weigh-in results
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Las Vegas this week for its second event at its Apex facility since the global coronavirus pandemic began.
UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer features a stacked car topped by dual-division champion Amanda Nunes, who will put her featherweight title on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer. The UFC 250 co-main event features an important bantamweight bout between former champion Cody Garbrandt and highly ranked contender Raphael Assuncao.
But first, the UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer fighters take to the scale to make their bouts official. Watch the live stream on Friday, June 5, on MMAWeekly.com.
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
TRENDING > Jon Jones: ‘It’s going to take America as a whole to save our country’
UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Weigh-in Results
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
- Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)*
- Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)
- Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)
- Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)
- Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)
- Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)
- Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)
- Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)
- Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)
Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)
- Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)
- Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)
- Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight
*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship