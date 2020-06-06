UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Live Results

NOTE the UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer start times

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer live results from Las Vegas

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer takes place on Saturday, June 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 250 is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s second event on its home turf at the Apex since the promotion started running regular events after the global coronavirus pandemic briefly halted nearly all professional sports.

UFC President Dana White and Company restarted the professional sports world with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 followed by two more events in Jacksonville, Fla., all within an eight-day span. Now they are back at their own UFC Apex broadcast facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 250 is topped by dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight belt on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer. The card also features Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen squaring off in a bantamweight battle that could determine the first challenger to the winner of the fight between Peter Yan and Jose Aldo, which will determine a new champion.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Quick Results

Main Card (10 pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer*

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and UFC Fight Pass)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns (150-pound catchweight)

*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer complete face-offs

