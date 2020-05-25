UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer
Date: June 6, 2020
Venue: TBD
Location: TBD
Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance
Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Fight Card
UFC 250 Card
- Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer *
- Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo
- Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark
*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)