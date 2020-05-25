HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Jorge Masvidal - Nate Diaz - UFC 244

featuredConor McGregor could leap into welterweight title shot if Jorge Masvidal opts for Nate Diaz

Dana White UFC 248

featuredVideo: Dana White unveils UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns fight card for May 30

Dana White on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones site

featuredJon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fizzles as UFC apparently balks at price tag

Dana White and Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns to headline UFC on May 30, but where?

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Fight Card

May 25, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer
Date: June 6, 2020
Venue: TBD
Location: TBD

Gate: No ticket sales
Attendance: No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD
– Performance of the Night: TBD

 

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Fight Card

UFC 250 Card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer *
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo 
  • Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship

 

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA