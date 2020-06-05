UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer face-off video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 5, 2020
UFC dual-division champion Amanda Nunes is set to make the first defense of the featherweight championship she won by defeating Cris Cyborg on Dec. 29, 2018.

Nunes and her challenger, former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer, made weight on Friday and then squared off for the cameras.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer takes place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. Nunes vs. Spencer tops the bill, but also features the like of Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt, Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Sandhagen, as well as several other pivotal bouts.

Nunes, Spencer, and the rest of the UFC 250 fighters squared off in front of cameras on Friday at the UFC Apex.

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Felicia Spencer (144.5)*
  • Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)
  • Aljamain Sterling (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)
  • Neil Magny (171) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (170.5)
  • Eddie Wineland (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (136)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Alex Caceres (146) vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)
  • Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)
  • Cody Stamann (145.5) vs. Brian Kelleher (146)
  • Charles Byrd (184.5) vs. Maki Pitolo (185.5)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Jussier Formiga (126) vs. Alex Perez (126)
  • Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Devin Clark (205.5)
  • Evan Dunham (149.5) vs. Herbert Burns (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

*For the women’s UFC featherweight championship

