UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Countdown (Full Episode)

At UFC 250, the GOAT of women’s MMA, Amanda Nunes, defends her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer. Plus, Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt look to get back to their winning ways. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

