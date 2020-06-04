UFC 250 fighter Ian Heinisch removed after corner tests positive for COVID-19

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 4, 2020
UFC 250 underwent a bit of a shuffle on Thursday after one of Ian Heinisch’s cornermen reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. 

Heinisch did not test positive, but was reportedly removed from his UFC 250 bout with Gerald Meerschaert as a precautionary measure. Heinisch was quickly replaced by Anthony Ivy, according to MMA Junkie.

All fighters and other personnel are required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Las Vegas. If they test negative, they are then tested again between Friday’s weigh-in and the fights on Saturday. Heinisch’s cornerman obviously tested positive as part of the first round of testing for UFC 250.

The UFC 250 fight card is the second event to be held at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas since the global coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. The card is headlined by dual-division champion Amanda Nunes, who puts her featherweight championship on the line against former Invicta FC titleholder Felicia Spencer in the main event.

