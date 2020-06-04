UFC 250 Embedded: It’s starting to feel like fight week

A shut-down city reminds Amanda Nunes and her wife of their early days in MMA. Felicia Spencer sees herself on a billboard. Teammates Cory Sandhagen and Neil Magny step into the UFC Apex Octagon. Nunes and Aljamain Sterling do interviews from their rooms.

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer takes place Saturday, June 6, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It marks the promotion’s second event from its home base since the nationwide shutdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

