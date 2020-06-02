UFC 250 Countdown: Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

At UFC 250, Raphael Assuncao and Cody Garbrandt look to get back to their winning ways when they meet in the co-main event. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bout.

Garbrandt, the former bantamweight champion, has lost his last three fights, while Assuncao has lost in his last two outings. Both fighters desperately need a win to stay in the top tier of the division.

UFC 250 takes place on Saturday, June 6, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It marks the promotion’s second event in its return to home soil amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Video: Chuck Liddell takes to streets to break up fights and calm protest crowds

Dana White loves the chaos: “It’s really where I thrive”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)