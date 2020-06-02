UFC 250 Countdown: Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line in the UFC 250 main event on Saturday against Felicia Spencer. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bout.

Nunes is considered the greatest female fighter ever and brings a 10-fight winning streak into the Octagon when she faces the former Invicta FC featherweight titleholder.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

