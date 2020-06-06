HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal and Dana White at the UFC 239 press conference

featuredJorge Masvidal joins Jon Jones in telling UFC to let him go

Dana White UFC 250 weigh-in scrum

featuredDana White: Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones don’t have to fight! (UFC 250 Scrum)

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 weigh-in

featuredUFC 250 title fight set as Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer make weight

Iam Heinisch - UFC 250 fight back on

featuredIan Heinisch re-instated for UFC 250 bout after cornerman cleared of COVID-19

UFC 250: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer Preview

June 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

Preview the featherweight title headlining UFC 250 between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer.

Nunes enters the bout regarded as the greatest female fighter of all time and is riding a 10-fight winning steak. Spencer is the former Invicta FC featherweight champion and has only lost once in her career.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes destroy Cris Cyborg inside of a minute (UFC 250 Free Fight)

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Face-offs Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA