UFC 250: Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer – Inside the Octagon Preview

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 250 main event, as women’s featherweight champion Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes takes on Felicia ‘Feenom’ Spencer.

UFC 250 takes place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Nunes enters the fight on a 10-bout winning streak while Spencer’s only career loss is to former champion Cris Cyborg.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

