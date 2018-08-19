HOT OFF THE WIRE
Is ‘UFC 25 Years in Short’ the Ultimate Rags to Riches Story?

August 18, 2018
2018 marks twenty-five years of the UFC, and in celebration of their silver anniversary, they are presenting a groundbreaking, 25-part series of original, documentary short films.

UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT brings together an award-winning team of documentary filmmakers, to tell twenty-five captivating stories, one for each year of the UFC’s extraordinary history. UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT premieres this September, only on UFC Fight Pass.

