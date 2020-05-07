UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – Inside the Octagon Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 7, 2020
In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 249 main event between Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson and Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje. The two lightweights headline UFC 249 on Saturday with the interim lightweight title on the line. Ferguson enters the bout riding a record 12-fight winning streak while Gaethje has knocked out his last three opponents.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

