UFC 249 media call: Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje promise inspiring violence

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to operations on Saturday, May 9, the first major sporting event since the COVID-19 outbreak shut down sports and everyday life across the globe.

Tony Ferguson was originally scheduled to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 249 main event, but that fight fell by the wayside as the world went into lockdown mode. With the fight card revamped and a new date in a new location, UFC 249 now features Ferguson facing Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, the winner promised the next shot at Nurmagomedov.

Ahead of their headlining bout, Ferguson and Gaethje squared off on a UFC 249 media call with reporters, where they respectfully promised a fight full of inspiring violence.

