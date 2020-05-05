UFC 249 media call: Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz devolve into trash talk fest

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 5, 2020
UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to operations on Saturday, May 9, the first major sporting event since the COVID-19 outbreak shut down sports and everyday life across the globe.

Henry Cejudo had initially planned on defending his bantamweight belt against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9 in Brazil, but with all of the postponements and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, things changed. Cejudo will now put his belt on the line, still on May 9, but at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Fla., opposite former titleholder Dominick Cruz, who is returning from a three-year-plus layoff. 

Ahead of their headlining bout, Cejudo and Cruz squared off on a UFC 249 media call with reporters, which quickly devolved into a trash talk fest.

