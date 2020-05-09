UFC 249 Live Results: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (results & fight stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje bout from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. NOTE: The start time could get pushed back a bit because of the Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall cancellation, but there has been no official word of that yet.)

NOTE the UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje start times

UFC 249 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 249 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN+

UFC 249 early prelims start time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje live results from Jacksonville

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s intent to return to regularly scheduled live events. In fact, it marks the first major sporting event to return to business following the coronavirus outbreak that has the world facing significant restrictions on daily life. Should the event go well, it could provide the blueprint for other sports to return to action.

The UFC 249 fight card has undergone a significant revamping process from when it was originally slated to be held on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Now slated for Jacksonville, Fla., the UFC 249 main event features Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. It was originally supposed to have Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his belt against Ferguson. Now, the winner of Ferguson vs. Gaethje will face Nurmagomedov later this year.

The UFC 249 co-main event sees bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo put his belt up against former titleholder Dominick Cruz, who is returning from a more than three year layoff.

The card is stacked with other notable fights, including a rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone that tops the preliminary card.

Jacare tests positive for COVID-19

One fight that was nixed at the last-minute was Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Uriah Hall. Though both men made weight on Friday, the fight was felled by the health and safety procedures put in place by the UFC to deal with reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

All fighters and other personnel were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Jacksonville host hotel. They also underwent daily medical screenings. The fighters were again tested for COVID-19 on Friday.

Jacare and his two cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 in the hours following the weigh-in. They immediately left the hotel to self-isolate off-premise receiving support from the UFC medical staff.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje moves forward with 11 bouts after UFC President Dana White and Florida officials stated their belief that the system in place worked as designed. All other fighters have thus far tested negative for COVID-19.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Quick Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje*

Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz**

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza — Jacare positive for COVID-19

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

*For the interim UFC lightweight championship

**For the UFC bantamweight championship

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje complete face-offs

