HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC 244 post-fight presser

featuredCan UFC 249 be run safely? Dana White says ‘it’s expensive,’ but it can be done

Dana White over UFC 249 poster

featuredDana White reveals UFC 249 will kick off 3 events in one week

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic - UFC 220

featuredDaniel Cormier begins training, okay if UFC career ends without a live audience

UFC Octagon - more events canceled

featuredUFC officially cancels several events; UFC 249 on May 9 takes a big hit

REVISED – UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje Fight Card

April 27, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje
Date: May 9, 2020
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Location: Jacksonville, Florida

gate: No ticket sales
attendance:No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX

 

A Brief UFC 249 History

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson was initially slated to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic nixed the location and forced Khabib Nurmagomedov out of the main event.

UFC officials inked a new main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for an interim lightweight championship. The event had been moved to a new location somewhere in the United States, but company president Dana White kept the location a secret amidst concerns about COVID-19 restrictions.

It eventually came to light that UFC 249 had been rescheduled for the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Native American tribal land in California. That was nixed when UFC broadcast partner ESPN and its parent company, Disney, asked the UFC to stand down from its planned April 18 date.

White announced on April 24 that a revamped UFC 249 fight card would be held on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., with two other events for the same venue in the following week on May 13 and May 16. 

UFC 249 on May 9 is expected to mark the UFC’s return to full-time operations since the COVID-19 crisis swept the globe.

 

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)

  • Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje*
  • Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz**
  • Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis
  • Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabrício Werdum
  • Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

  • Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
  • Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

*For the interim UFC lightweight championship
**For the UFC bantamweight championship

Dana White confirms Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje UFC 249 title fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC 249 poster - Khabib vs Tony Ferguson - Brooklyn, NY

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA