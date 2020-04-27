REVISED – UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje Fight Card

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: May 9, 2020

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

gate: No ticket sales

attendance:No audience in attendance

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

A Brief UFC 249 History

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson was initially slated to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic nixed the location and forced Khabib Nurmagomedov out of the main event.

UFC officials inked a new main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for an interim lightweight championship. The event had been moved to a new location somewhere in the United States, but company president Dana White kept the location a secret amidst concerns about COVID-19 restrictions.

It eventually came to light that UFC 249 had been rescheduled for the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Native American tribal land in California. That was nixed when UFC broadcast partner ESPN and its parent company, Disney, asked the UFC to stand down from its planned April 18 date.

White announced on April 24 that a revamped UFC 249 fight card would be held on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., with two other events for the same venue in the following week on May 13 and May 16.

UFC 249 on May 9 is expected to mark the UFC’s return to full-time operations since the COVID-19 crisis swept the globe.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje*



Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz**



Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik



Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabrício Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

*For the interim UFC lightweight championship

**For the UFC bantamweight championship

Dana White confirms Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje UFC 249 title fight

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)