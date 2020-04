UFC 249 free fight: Watch Jeremy Stephens take out Dooho Choi

Jeremy Stephens emerged victorious in a Fight of the Night with Dohoo Choi in the main event of UFC Fight Night St. Louis two years ago.

Stehens is expected to kick off the UFC 249 main card against Calvin Kattar on April 18 in a must win fight for “Lil Heathen.” Stephens has lost three of his last four fights.

