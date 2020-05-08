UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje official LIVE weigh-in video

Watch the UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje official weigh-ins, live from Jacksonville, Fla.

[SPOILER: Scroll down for written weigh-in results]

The Journey to Jacksonville: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson was initially slated to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic nixed the location and forced Khabib Nurmagomedov out of the main event.

UFC officials inked a new main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje for an interim lightweight championship. The event had been moved to a new location somewhere in the United States, but company president Dana White kept the location a secret amidst concerns about COVID-19 restrictions.

It eventually came to light that UFC 249 had been rescheduled for the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Native American tribal land in California. That was nixed when UFC broadcast partner ESPN and its parent company, Disney, asked the UFC to stand down from its planned April 18 date.

White announced on April 24 that a revamped UFC 249 fight card would be held on May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla., with two other events for the same venue in the following week on May 13 and May 16.

UFC 249 on May 9 is expected to mark the UFC’s return to full-time operations since the COVID-19 crisis swept the globe.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)*

Henry Cejudo (c) (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135)**

Francis Ngannou (251.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Jeremy Stephens (150.5)*** vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Greg Hardy (265.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (262)

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+)

Anthony Pettis (170.5) vs. Donald Cerrone (171)

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabrício Werdum (243)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (186)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Ryan Spann (206) vs. Sam Alvey (205)

*For the interim UFC lightweight championship

**For the UFC bantamweight championship

***Jeremy Stephens missed weight by 4.5 pounds