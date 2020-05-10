UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight highlights and results

Check out UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight-by-fight highlights and results as they come in throughout the event.
Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone
Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabrício Werdum by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
The Boa Constrictor! ?
#UFC249 Official Result: Aleksei Oleinik (@OleynikUFC) (29-28, 29-28) def Fabricio Werdum (29-28) by split decision.
Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
#UFC249 Official Result: @CarlaEsparza1 (29-28, 30-27) def Michelle Waterson (30-27) by split decision.
MOST STRAWWEIGHT WINS – UFC History
10 – Joanna Jedrzejczyk
07 – @CarlaEsparza1
07 – Jessica Andrade
07 – Angela Hill#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/xcvSFIOwb0
— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020
Vicente Luque def. Niko Price by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 3:37, R3
The fight has been called in the third.
The definition of the word WARRIOR. ?
#UFC249 Official Result: @VicenteLuqueMMA def Niko Price by TKO, Round 3, 3:37.
MOST WELTERWEIGHT KNOCKOUTS – UFC History
11 – Matt Brown
08 – Thiago Alves
07 – @VicenteLuqueMMA #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/R9MBmBJ4Hk
— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020
With judges providing scores of 30-25, 30-25, and 30-24 for Bryce Mitchell (@ThugNastyMMA), this became just the fourth three-round UFC fight to feature a score total divide of 16 or more points. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/048ujnrIgJ
— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020
Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)
? IMPORTANT CAMO SHORTS UPDATE ?
Unofficially, Bryce Mitchell (@ThugNastyMMA) earned 13:59 of ground control time in 15 minutes against Charles Rosa tonight. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/22nIx0wc7T
— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020
Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
#UFC249 Official Result: Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) (29-28, 29-28) def Sam Alvey (29-28) by split decision.
Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) ties Jon Jones and Magomed Ankalaev for the longest active UFC win streak in the LHW division with his 4th consecutive win. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/r4spRq9QUs
— UFC News (@UFCNews) May 9, 2020
UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje*
- Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz**
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro