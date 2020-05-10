UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight highlights and results

Check out UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight-by-fight highlights and results as they come in throughout the event.

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabrício Werdum by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

?? Werdum taking it to Oleinik as we come down the stretch!@FabricioWerdum #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/ix8jtsMXDC — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Get the cookies ready! ?@CarlaEsparza1 gets the split decision to make it three straight! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Hcu27it2rR — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

MOST STRAWWEIGHT WINS – UFC History

10 – Joanna Jedrzejczyk

07 – @CarlaEsparza1

07 – Jessica Andrade

07 – Angela Hill#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/xcvSFIOwb0 — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020

Vicente Luque def. Niko Price by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 3:37, R3

The fight has been called in the third. ?? @VicenteLuqueMMA picking up the W at #UFC249! pic.twitter.com/Do8vpL2iyi — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

The definition of the word WARRIOR. ? Give it up for @VicenteLuqueMMA and @NikoHybridPrice putting in a shift tonight! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/TcZ4QDEISW — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020

MOST WELTERWEIGHT KNOCKOUTS – UFC History

11 – Matt Brown

08 – Thiago Alves

07 – @VicenteLuqueMMA #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/R9MBmBJ4Hk — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020

With judges providing scores of 30-25, 30-25, and 30-24 for Bryce Mitchell (@ThugNastyMMA), this became just the fourth three-round UFC fight to feature a score total divide of 16 or more points. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/048ujnrIgJ — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020

Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

Unofficially, Bryce Mitchell (@ThugNastyMMA) earned 13:59 of ground control time in 15 minutes against Charles Rosa tonight. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/22nIx0wc7T — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020

Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Spann landing with the combo and chatting with the corner mid-fight…this guy multi-tasks.@Superman_Spann #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/85wWYGIYWq — UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2020

What a way to get back to business! ?@Superman_Spann and @SmilenSam go the distance to kick off #UFC249 – who took it for you? ? pic.twitter.com/hn6tBKWb8O — UFC (@ufc) May 9, 2020

Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) ties Jon Jones and Magomed Ankalaev for the longest active UFC win streak in the LHW division with his 4th consecutive win. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/r4spRq9QUs — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 9, 2020

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)