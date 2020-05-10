UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight highlights and results

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Check out UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight-by-fight highlights and results as they come in throughout the event.

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabrício Werdum by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

 

Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Vicente Luque def. Niko Price by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 3:37, R3

Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

 

Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on PPV on ESPN+)

  • Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje*
  • Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz**
  • Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
  • Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

