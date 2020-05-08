UFC 249 face-off video: Henry Cejudo livens up rather odd staredown ceremony

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is ready to make good on company president Dana White’s promise to be the first major sport back in business. All but one fighter made weight – the lone miss was Jeremy Stephens – with two title fights headlining the UFC 249 fight card.

The revamped event has moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where Tony Ferguson squares off with Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight championship. Bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo will defend his belt against former champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC 249 co-main event on Saturday’s card.

Following the weigh-in and a lengthy break, the UFC 249 fighters faced off to stare each other down. About the only thing normal about the UFC 249 staredowns, however, was the presence of White to keep them apart, which wasn’t much of a problem. All of the fighters kept some sort of distance between them, at least a couple feet, while others were following the six-foot social distancing recommendation. Some shook hands, some fist-bumped, some did none of the above.

Remember, all of the fighters were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the host hotel in Jacksonville and have undergone mandatory daily medical screenings that include temperature checks and other precautions.

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Anthony Pettis vs. Cowboy Cerrone

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

