UFC 249 Embedded: Haircuts, dog walks, workouts and baseball

May 7, 2020
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this week with its first live event in nearly two months. The last time the promotion held an event was UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira on March 14 in Brasilia, Brazil. Then the world came crashing down.

The coronavirus crisis put the world on lockdown, including all major sporting events. UFC President Dana White tried to forge ahead with UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y., but eventually had to nix those plans. Now, he is set to move forward with a revamped fight card on Saturday, May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 features Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title, Henry Cejudo putting his bantamweight belt on the line opposite former champ Dominick Cruz, heavyweights Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and a blistering rematch between Donald “Cowboy”Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, among other blockbuster bouts.

UFC 249 Embedded, Episode 2:

Dominick Cruz recalls being thrown by Ronda Rousey and runs outdoors. Justin Gaethje walks his dog and plays pool between workouts. Tony Ferguson chooses an unexpected sport for cross-training in Jacksonville.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Tony Ferguson UFC 249 Virtual Media Day

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

