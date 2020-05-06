UFC 249 Embedded: ‘We’re Back!’ Getting from Desolation Boulevard to Jacksonville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this week with its first live event in nearly two months. The last time the promotion held an event was UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira on March 14 in Brasilia, Brazil. Then the world came crashing down.

The coronavirus crisis put the world on lockdown, including all major sporting events. UFC President Dana White tried to forge ahead with UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y., but eventually had to nix those plans. Now, he is set to move forward with a revamped fight card on Saturday, May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 features Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title, Henry Cejudo putting his bantamweight belt on the line opposite former champ Dominick Cruz, heavyweights Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and a blistering rematch between Donald “Cowboy”Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, among other blockbuster bouts.

UFC 249 Embedded, Episode 1:

In Las Vegas, Francis Ngannou continues his extended training camp; UFC President Dana White does interviews. Headliner Justin Gaethje truncates his preparation, and opponent Tony Ferguson arrives in Florida for a unique fight week.

The opening of UFC 249 Embedded shows this unprecedented time in our world’s history. Sin City is a ghost town, the infamous Las Vegas Strip devoid of cars and pedestrians. It also shows some of the lengths the UFC is going to for fighter and staff safety as they prepare for UFC 249 in Florida.

(Video courtesy of UFC)