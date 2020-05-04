UFC 249 Countdown: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz bantamweight championship

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 4, 2020
It’s been a long road to UFC 249, which was originally slated to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn. Derailed by complications because of the coronavirus outbreak, the event has been revamped and rescheduled for May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The fight card shifted from a headlining bout between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defending against Tony Ferguson to Ferguson instead facing Justin Gaethje for an interim version of the belt. The new UFC 249 co-main event features bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo putting his title on the line opposite former champion Dominick Cruz, who is returning from a more than three-year layoff.

Check out UFC 249 Countdown: Cejudo vs. Cruz for a closer look at the co-main event fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

RELATED > UFC 249 Countdown: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

(Video courtesy of UFC)

