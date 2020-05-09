UFC 249 Countdown: Ferguson vs. Gaethje and Cejudo vs. Cruz (full episode)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

It’s been a long road to UFC 249, which was originally slated to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn. Derailed by complications because of the coronavirus outbreak, the event has been revamped and rescheduled for May 9 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The fight card shifted from a headlining bout between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defending against Tony Ferguson to Ferguson instead facing Justin Gaethje for an interim version of the belt. The new UFC 249 co-main event features bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo putting his title on the line opposite former champion Dominick Cruz, who is returning from a more than three-year layoff.

Check out UFC 249 Countdown for a closer look at the interim lightweight championship main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, as well as the co-main event bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

