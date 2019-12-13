UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes Press Conference video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in for the UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes Tickets-on-Sale Press Conference which take place ahead of the UFC 245 Weigh-ins on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. The press conference features Dana White, Jones Jones, Dominick Reyes, Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chakoogian.

The UFC 247 press conference video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following its conclusion.

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.