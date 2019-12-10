UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Fight Card

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes

Date: February 8, 2020

Venue: Toyota Center

Location: Houston, TX

gate: $XXX

attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)

– Fight of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

– Performance of the Night: XXX

Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes



Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian



Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi



Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee



Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa



Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

