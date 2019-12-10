HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 7 Overeem vs Rozenstruik recap

featuredUFC on ESPN 7: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik recap video

featuredJairzinho Rozenstruik scores come from behind knockout against Alistair Overeem in UFC on ESPN 7 main event

UFC on ESPN 7 live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (results & fight stats)

Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

featuredAlistair Overeem on tragic events surrounding Walt Harris being replaced (UFC on ESPN 7)

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Fight Card

December 10, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes
Date: February 8, 2020
Venue: Toyota Center
Location: Houston, TX

gate: $XXX
attendance: XXX

Fighter Awards & Bonuses ($50,000 each)
– Fight of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX
– Performance of the Night: XXX

 

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Fight Card

  • Jon Jones (c) vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Katlyn Chookagian
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
  • Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
  • Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige

 

 

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA