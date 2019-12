UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes full press conference video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Things get heated between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and contender Dominick Reyes at the UFC 247 press conference.

TRENDING > UFC 247 Staredowns: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

See Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes, Valentina Shevchenko, Katlyn Chookagian, and Dana White at the UFC 247 pre-fight press conference.