HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

featuredCowboy Cerrone refutes claims he’s taking a dive against Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Michael Chandler Post-Bellator 212 - MMAF

featuredMichael Chandler will try to handle Sidney Outlaw ‘as violently as possible’ at Bellator 237

Daniel Cormier - Stipe Miocic - Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones wanted heavyweight title fight, but UFC focused on Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy

Korean Zombie - UFC Busan victory

featuredUFC Busan results: Korean Zombie throttles Frankie Edgar en route to knockout finish

UFC 246 video: Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone… The Showdown!

December 25, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Irish superstar Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon on Jan. 18, and he’s kicking off 2020 with a welterweight showdown against the man with the most wins in UFC history, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Returning to action for the first time since October 2018 in the main event of UFC 246, the two-division champion from Dublin known as “The Notorious” wants to make a statement against Albuquerque action hero Cerrone, who has picked up five post-fight performance bonuses in his last five bouts.

TRENDING > Dana White breaks down reasoning for Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone at welterweight

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 18, for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone war of words that started it all…

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA