UFC 246 video: Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone… The Showdown!

(Courtesy of UFC)

Irish superstar Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon on Jan. 18, and he’s kicking off 2020 with a welterweight showdown against the man with the most wins in UFC history, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Returning to action for the first time since October 2018 in the main event of UFC 246, the two-division champion from Dublin known as “The Notorious” wants to make a statement against Albuquerque action hero Cerrone, who has picked up five post-fight performance bonuses in his last five bouts.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 18, for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone war of words that started it all…

