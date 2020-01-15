UFC 246 prelim bout nixed just days ahead of the event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 15, 2020
A key UFC 246 featherweight preliminary bout between Grant Dawson and Chas Skelly has been nixed just days before the event.

Dawson (14-1) had been scheduled to make his third UFC appearance at UFC 246 against Skelly (18-4), who is a longtime veteran of the Octagon. A victory over the likes of Skelly would have catapulted him into the upper reaches of the division.

Dawson, however, posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday, saying that he wouldn’t be able to fight this weekend.

“I’m heartbroken to report I won’t be fighting this weekend at UFC 246 due to circumstances out of my control. I’d like to apologize to everyone who was looking forward to this fight,” Dawson wrote.

“We are working with the UFC to get my bout rescheduled as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience during this time, and I hope to have fight news very soon.”

He was short on details and the reason for the cancellation appears to be all on Dawson’s side of the equation, as Skelly noted via Twitter that he didn’t even know about the cancellation until he had landed in Las Vegas, being alerted via numerous messages on his phone.

“I was on my flight to Vegas when he pulled. I had multiple messages from (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby asking me to call him,” Skelly wrote.

“The first thing I saw when I landed was a text with his post screenshot. I think it all happened pretty fast.”

Without any details surrounding the bouts cancellation, it is unclear if or when the bout might be rescheduled. The UFC 246 fight card will now move forward with 12 bouts.

 

