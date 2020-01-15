HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 246 Press Conference Live

featuredUFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Press Conference Video

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredCould Dana White and Floyd Mayweather partnership mean Mayweather vs. McGregor 2?

Conor McGregor ESPN UFC 246 interview

featuredConor McGregor estimates $80 million payday to fight Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246

featuredConor McGregor ready to step in if Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson gets injured ahead of UFC 249

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Press Conference Video

January 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in Wednesday, Jan. 15, for the live UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy press conference. Conor McGregor, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Dana White will take stage at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, where McGregor and Cerrone will go face-to-face for the first time since inking their UFC 246 headlining bout.

A fight that has been years in developing, McGregor and Cerrone will finally meet in the Octagon on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a five-round welterweight non-title fight. 

The UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Pre-fight Press Conference will stream live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

TRENDING > Could Dana White and Floyd Mayweather partnership mean Mayweather vs. McGregor 2?

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA