UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tune in Wednesday, Jan. 15, for the live UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy press conference. Conor McGregor, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Dana White will take stage at the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, where McGregor and Cerrone will go face-to-face for the first time since inking their UFC 246 headlining bout.

A fight that has been years in developing, McGregor and Cerrone will finally meet in the Octagon on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a five-round welterweight non-title fight.

The UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Pre-fight Press Conference will stream live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The video will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following the live stream.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.