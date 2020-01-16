HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 246 - Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone staredown

featuredUFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone staredown video

UFC 246 Press Conference Live

featuredUFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Press Conference Video

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredCould Dana White and Floyd Mayweather partnership mean Mayweather vs. McGregor 2?

Conor McGregor ESPN UFC 246 interview

featuredConor McGregor estimates $80 million payday to fight Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy media day staredowns video

January 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone headline the UFC 246 fight card on Saturday. The bout is sure to overshadow the remainder of the fight card, but there are still several pivotal bouts that are sure to light up T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Cerrone weren’t part of the initial UFC 246 media day staredowns, but fighters from several pivotal bouts faced off.

The UFC 246 main card alone features former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a key rematch with former title challenger Raquel Pennington, former men’s lightweight champion Anthony Pettis squaring off with Carlos Diego Ferreira, women’s strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso, as well as a heavyweight tilt pitting Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene.

TRENDING > Fight video: Watch Maycee Barber leave Hannah Cifers in a bloody heap

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA