UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy media day staredowns video

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone headline the UFC 246 fight card on Saturday. The bout is sure to overshadow the remainder of the fight card, but there are still several pivotal bouts that are sure to light up T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor and Cerrone weren’t part of the initial UFC 246 media day staredowns, but fighters from several pivotal bouts faced off.

The UFC 246 main card alone features former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in a key rematch with former title challenger Raquel Pennington, former men’s lightweight champion Anthony Pettis squaring off with Carlos Diego Ferreira, women’s strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso, as well as a heavyweight tilt pitting Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.