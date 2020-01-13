UFC 246 Live Results: McGregor vs. Cowboy (results & fight stats)

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. Full live results for the first UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy bout from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

NOTE the UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy start times

UFC 246 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 246 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN2

UFC 246 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass

Conor McGregor has been out of the Octagon for more than a year. He hasn’t, however, been out of the public eye, having been involved in a few out of the cage conflicts that landed him in legal hot water.

He’s hoping to shift the public perception of him back onto his fighting when he faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event on Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor last set foot in the Octagon in a losing effort against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Having spent the entirety of 2019 on the sidelines, he intends for this bout with Cerrone to be the start of his 2020 season, in which he intends to fight at least three times.

Like McGregor, Cerrone is coming off of a loss in his last fight, actually his last two bouts ended in defeat, and looks to use McGregor’s star power as an assist to make a quick rebound into the upper echelon.

Joining them in Las Vegas is a co-main event featuring a pivotal women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Raquel Pennington. There’s is a rematch nearly five years in the making, as Holm defeated Pennington via split decision in her Octagon debut in 2015.

The UFC 246 pay-per-view opens with what promises to be an exciting lightweight bout between former champion Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

TRENDING > Jessica Penne claims USADA is effectively killing her UFC career

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

NOTE: To select the appropriate fight, click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from Las Vegas

– – – – – UFC 246 LIVE RESULTS will load here on fight day – – – – –

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Fight Card

Main Card (10 pm ET PPV)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Prelims (8 pm ET on ESPN2)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims (6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)