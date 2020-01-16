UFC 246 Embedded: ‘We gotta go in there, we gotta fight our asses off’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 246 Embedded, headliner Conor McGregor takes questions and photos. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington sweats out the effects of a long flight while opponent Holly Holm clocks familiar names on the Ultimate Fighter jersey wall. Fans pack the Palms for a press conference between McGregor and the fittingly-dressed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, with football star Chad Ochocinco in attendance.

UFC 246 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to Conor McGregor’s return opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday, January 18.

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.